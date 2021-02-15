CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Transit Authority reported numerous problems in its ‘L’ train system Monday night due to track-switching problems.
As of 10:45 p.m., Orange Line trains were standing at the Midway terminal. Customers were advised to consider No. 62 Archer buses instead.
Purple Line trains were also delayed, and Yellow Line Skokie Swift service was suspended altogether, due to track switching problems at the Howard terminal. Those problems also halted Red Line service for a time.
Blue Line trains were also running with delays at Forest Park due to track-switching problems.
It was not immediately learned whether the snowstorm pounding the Chicago area Monday night was to blame for the track-switching problems.
