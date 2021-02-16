REALTIME WEATHER:Snow Totals | Closings | Airport Delays | Latest Conditions
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:31st Street, Bridgeport, Halsted Street, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 68-year-old man was shot in the head wounded while driving in his car in Bridgeport Tuesday evening, and he later died.

Police said the man was not the intended target.

RELATED: What To Do, And What Not To Do, To Protect Your Home Amid Massive Snow, Cold

At 6:02 p.m., the man was traveling east on 31st Street near Halsted Street in his car when someone fired shots and they went through his back window.

RELATED: Chicago Weather: Snow Chance Returns Wednesday

The man was struck in the head, police said. His car went on to collide with a snowbank.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

MORE: Roof Collapses At Vacant Building in South Shore

No one was in custody in the shooting Tuesday evening.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff