CHICAGO (CBS) — Two feet of snow can’t stop the Chicago Fire Department.
Graduation ceremonies were held as planned Tuesday morning, at the Quinn Fire Academy.RELATED: Chicago Weather: Pritzker Issues Statewide Disaster Proclamation Over Heavy Snow, Extreme Cold
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Fire Commissioner Richard Ford II welcomed the new firefighters into the ranks, and thanked them for their commitment to serving the people of Chicago.
“For many of you, that work starts tomorrow,” Lightfoot said. “As you answer calls from residents who are sick or frightened and in dire need of your help, and I would be remiss if I didn’t say, you are starting your job when we are recovering from one of the most historic snowstorms that we’ve seen in quite a time. So the needs will be many.”RELATED: City Of Chicago COVID Testing, Vaccination Sites Closed Tuesday Because Of Snow Storm
Tuesday’s Chicago Fire Academy graduates began their training back in July of last year. Due to COVID-19 social distancing, their families had to watch the ceremony online.
