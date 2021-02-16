BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) — A Fat Tuesday tradition in Chicago marched on this year – as even the overnight snowstorm in Chicago couldn’t keep people from lining up for paczkis.
A line formed early Tuesday morning and into the afternoon at the European Deli & Subs shop in Bolingbrook.
Paczkis are stuffed Polish pastries that are a popular indulgence for many Catholics before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.
Blueberry, strawberry, apricot – you name the flavor, people were lining up for it.
"The last week has been crazy – constantly, just constantly people coming in," said Patricia Celjuska of European Deli & Subs. "Now, just people, you know, they remember also the holiday – you know, they don't have that busy work schedule they used to have, so they're like, 'Oh my God, it's Fat Tuesday.'"
In the last six days, the Bolingbrook bakery has churned out some 7,000 paczkis.