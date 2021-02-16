CHICAGO (CBS) — The snowstorm has had a trickle-down effect in delaying scheduled COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday in Chicago, and it may last a while longer.

As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reported, it was unclear Tuesday how long the delay might last. But if you’re waiting on that time sensitive second shot, the city’s top doctor said this should be remedied in plenty of time to prevent any issues.

Monday was Presidents’ Day, a federal holiday. Between that and the weather from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, it was a perfect storm for those slated to get vaccinated mid-week in Chicago.

“Our vaccine shipments to Chicago have been delayed,” said Chicago Department of Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady.

The city’s shipments of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines come from Tennessee, by truck – arriving Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. And with nearly every vaccine used upon arrival, there is little room for error.

“There’s more than 100 providers that did not get their vaccine like they were hoping today,” Arwady said.

Those slated to get first or second shots on Tuesday from city vaccination sites should have already received emails about rescheduling. The city says most make-up dates will be within a week.

“Rest assured, if you had an appointment, it will be rescheduled,” Arwady said. “You don’t need to do anything.”

Delays won’t increase the risk of wasted vaccine. All delayed vials are frozen at proper temperatures to secure future use.

What is unclear is how many days the Chicago delay may last. City leaders will relay to the public their daily updates on timelines received from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Without vaccine, we obviously can’t have people coming if we don’t have vaccine to put in arms,” Arwady said.

All city vaccination sites were closed Tuesday, and late in the day, the city indicated most will be open on Wednesday. But there could still be some delays, particularly with Moderna vaccines.

We reached out to the big six counties that surround Chicago. While some delayed shots Tuesday morning, none canceled entire days’ worth of vaccine.

As for those second shots, Arwady said it won’t be an issue, since you can get that second dose up to a week or so after the slated date.

It’s not yet clear when the city will reopen its COVID-19 testing sites.