Recently Promoted To Bears Defensive Coordinator, Sean Desai Talks About What He Learned From Vic FangioWe heard from new Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai Monday for the first time since his promotion last month.

Kubalik Scores 2, Lifts Blackhawks To Win Over Red WingsDominik Kubalik scored his second goal of the game 4:43 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.

Bulls Run Past Pacers In Late Flurry For OT WinZach LaVine scored 12 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help Chicago force overtime, and the Bulls then pulled away from the Indiana Pacers for a victory Monday night.

No. 19 DePaul Women Hold Off Seton HallDee Bekelja had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Sonya Morris added 20 points, six rebounds and five assists and No. 19 DePaul used a big third quarter to beat Seton Hall on Monday night.

With Spring Training Soon To Start, Jed Hoyer Has Big Long-Term Decisions To Make For CubsCubs and White Sox pitchers and catchers report to Arizona on Wednesday for Spring Training.

No. 22 Loyola Falls To Drake In OTTremell Murphy scored 17 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, and Drake rallied past No. 22 Loyola Chicago on Sunday.