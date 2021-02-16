CHICAGO (CBS)– Airlines continue to cancel flights at O’Hare and Midway international airports Tuesday as the winter storm enters a second day.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in place until noon for most areas. Areas near McHenry and DeKalb will be under a Winter Weather Advisory until 9 a.m.RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Heavy Lake-Effect Snow Combines With Snowstorm System; Some Could See 15 To 20 Inches
Areas near Midway have already reported nearly 16 inches.RELATED: Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Warning Continues; 18 Inches Possible For Some Chicago Areas
As of 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, 82 flights had been canceled at O’Hare International Airport and average delays were less than 15 minutes.
At Midway Airport, 73 flights have been canceled and average delays are less than 15 minutes.MORE: Woman Dead After Altercation At Pulaski Blue Line Station; Service Suspended In West Garfield Park
CHECK: U.S. Flight Delays | O’Hare Delays