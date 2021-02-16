CHICAGO (CBS) — Lakeside snow showers for Northwest Indiana may linger Tuesday evening.
Light accumulations are possible, but otherwise, the Winter Storm Warning has been allowed to expire.
It will be clearing Tuesday night, and luckily, there will be calm wind with temps hovering around zero.
Due to the track, we may be brushed with snow showers Wednesday afternoon and night and into Thursday. Right now, amounts for us look minor with only an inch or two.
But there is good news to come. By Tuesday of next week, the forecast calls for temperatures flirting with 40 degrees.