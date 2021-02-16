CHICAGO (CBS) — Because of the heavy snowfall covering Chicago, the city is closing its COVID vaccination and testing sites on Tuesday February 16.

People with scheduled appointments at city sites were notified of changes and their appointments were rescheduled.

Also, the weather in the area has led to a delay of vaccine shipments coming into Chicago over the next few days.

As of now, there is no estimated time on the arrival on the orders. The city said it is getting daily updates from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.)

Because of the storm impacts, deliveries of vaccine from the city of Chicago’s allocation to providers will be delayed.

Those with appointments at private healthcare providers should contact contact those provider to see if they can still be vaccinated or their appointment will be rescheduled.

The city is examining the impact from the storm “and will make further decisions regarding testing and vaccine operations on a day-to-day basis.”