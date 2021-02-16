CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois reported its lowest daily COVID-19 case count in more than five months on Tuesday, as the state’s average infection rate also reached its lowest point since early July.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,348 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as 32 more deaths. The state hadn’t reported that few new cases since Sept. 9.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,164,922 cases, including 20,034 deaths.

The statewide 7-day average case positivity rate is down to 2.8%, the lowest point it has been since July 9, when the rate was 2.6%. The state’s case positivity rate is less than half of what it was a month ago.

As of Monday night, 1,726 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 385 in the ICU and 179 on ventilators. That’s the lowest statewide hospitalization total since Oct. 6. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have been cut nearly in half over the past month in Illinois, and are down 72% from the peak of 6,175 on Nov. 20.

Meantime, Illinois continues to grow its vaccination program. A total of 40,354 doses were administered on Monday, and the state is now averaging 63,772 doses administered per day over the past week, up from an average of 55,455 doses per day one week ago.

The state has received a total of 2,474,875 doses since inoculations were first approved for use in December. Illinois has administered 1,863,562 vaccines as of Monday night. So far, 430,489 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 3.38% of the state’s population.

However, IDPH warned the recent extreme cold and heavy snow will likely cause a reduction in vaccinations over the next several days, as incoming shipments likely will be delayed, and some vaccination sites have closed due to the weather.