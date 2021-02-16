CHICAGO (CBS) — After the heavy snowfall prompted Chicago to close its city-operated COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites on Tuesday, city officials said mass vaccination sites will reopen on Wednesday. However, the weather is delaying the shipment of vaccine doses to the city.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said, due to the intense snowfall across the Midwest on Monday, no shipments of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines were able to go out, meaning the city did not receive any vaccine shipments on Tuesday. No Moderna doses shipped on Tuesday, either, and only a limited number of Pfizer vaccines were shipped, but Arwady said she expects the city will quickly catch up, and receive this week’s full allotment of vaccines by the end of the week.

Due to the Winter Storm Warning in effect for the City of Chicago, all vaccination and testing sites operated by the City of Chicago will be closed on Tuesday, February 16. People with scheduled appointments will be notified of changes. — ChiPublicHealth (@ChiPublicHealth) February 16, 2021

Arwady said vaccination appointments already scheduled for Wednesday at city-operated sites will stand, but she recommended anyone who has an appointment at a pharmacy or other location in Chicago call their vaccine provider to check on the status of inoculations, as most outpatient settings receive the Moderna vaccination, so will need to reschedule some appointments.

Meantime, all appointments that had been set for Tuesday at city-operated vaccination sites are being rescheduled, and Arwady said most will be set for sometime next week. People with scheduled appointments at city sites were notified of changes to their appointments.

It’s not yet clear when the city will reopen its COVID-19 testing sites.