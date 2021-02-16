CHICAGO (CBS) — A little something to warm the soul is coming up in the form of Spring Training.
Cubs and White Sox pitchers and catchers will report on Wednesday Arizona. Full-squad workouts begin next week, and then limited fans will be allowed for Cactus League games.
For the White Sox, Lucas Giolito will be ready to go.
The Sox ace will be trying to build on another solid season that included throwing a no-hitter. He finished seventh in the American League Cy Young voting.
This year, the Sox right hander hopes to pitch 200 innings – and he's already learned from his first playoff appearance last fall.
“There’s no reason to put extra pressure on yourself or think that you have to do more because your trust in your work; you trust in your preparation that you’re just going to go out there and do what you do,” Giolito said. “You know, getting knocked in the first round wasn’t what we kind of had in the cards, but you know that disappointment is only going to serve as motivation. We’re at the point now where the word ‘rebuild’ is completely out of the vocabulary.”