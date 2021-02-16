PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — Illinois State Police issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 93-year-old man who is missing from Plainfield.
Norbert A. Serd was last seen at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 20900 block of South Olive Street in Plainfield.
Serd is white, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a hat reading "Navy" and a brown coat.
Serd was driving a 2015 silver Buick Lacrosse with Illinois license plate NLS3904.
He has a medical condition that could put him in danger.
Anyone with information about where Serd might be is asked to call the Will County Sheriff’s office (815) 727-8575, or to call 911.