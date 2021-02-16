CHICAGO (CBS) — Some family drama has erupted for U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois).
The House Republican, whose district stretches from the Rockford area south through counties west of Chicago and then to east the Indiana state line far south of Chicago, has been shunned by members of his own family after criticizing former President Donald Trump.
The New York Times obtained a handwritten letter that was sent to Kinzinger from 11 members of his family.
It read in part: "President Trump is not perfect, but neither are you. It is now most embarrassing that we are related to you."
The letter is dated Jan. 8, right after Kinzinger called for the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office in the wake of the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Kinzinger was one of 10 Republicans who later voted to impeach Mr. Trump.
The congressman told the Times he holds nothing against his family members. He said saying they are experiencing brainwashing from conservative churches.