CHICAGO (CBS) — The roof of a vacant commercial building collapsed in South Shore Tuesday afternoon.
Th Fire Department reported the roof of the building at 1725 E. 75th St., at Ridgeland Avenue, failed. Portions of the roof just caved in.
No one was inside at the time, and no one was injured.
There was no official word early Tuesday evening on whether heavy snow played a role int the collapse.
The Fire Department described the collapse as "yet another bow string truss roof failure."
The damage was so severe that the building will have to be torn down.