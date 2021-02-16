CHICAGO (CBS) — If Midway Airport was the official location for Chicago’s snowfall totals, this latest storm would easily crack the top 10. However, Chicago’s O’Hare is the official site, which recorded about 7.5 inches. Midway reported nearly 18 inches.
Here are the top 10 snowstorms in Chicago history, according to the National Weather Service:
1. 23.0 inches Jan 26-27, 1967
2. 21.6 inches Jan 1-3, 1999
3. 21.2 inches Feb. 1-2, 2011
4. 20.3 inches Jan 13-14, 1979
5. 19.3 inches Feb. 1-2, 2015
6. 19.2 inches Mar 25-26, 1930
7. 16.2 inches Mar 7-8, 1931
8. 15.0 inches Dec 17-20, 1929
9. 14.9 inches Jan 30, 1939
10. 14.9 inches Jan 6-7, 1918