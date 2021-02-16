CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is dead after an altercation at the Pulaski Blue Line Station in West Garfield Park Tuesday morning.
According to Chicago police, officers responded to a "battery in progress" at the station, located in the 500 block of South Pulaski Road, just before 5:30 a.m.
Police said the victim was involved in an altercation. Police said witnesses told officers the victim jumped onto the tracks during the altercation.
The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
This incident is under investigation.
According to the CTA, Blue Line service has been temporarily suspended between LaSalle and Forest Park due to a police investigation at Pulaski.
Trains are operating only between O'Hare and LaSalle at this time.