CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were injured Wednesday when an awning collapsed at an off-track betting parlor in the Pullman neighborhood.
The Fire Department said the roof collapsed over a driveway at the building at 113th Street and Corliss Avenue.
Two people were underneath at the time, and one was hit but guy away in time. But the other was trapped and had to be rescued, the Fire Department said.
One of the victims was in fair condition, the other in critical condition, the Fire Department said.
Firefighters searched others who may have been trapped, but didn't find anyone.
Numerous roof collapses have happened in Chicago in recent days and have been blamed on the weight of the snow.