CHICAGO (CBS) — A McDonald’s franchise owner is suing the Chicago-based company, accusing the fast foot giant of racial bias.
He claims the corporation steered Black owners like himself to buy franchises in low income Black neighborhoods.
According to Washington, white McDonald’s franchise owners reap $700,000 more in profits than Black owners.
McDonald’s denied Washington’s claims, saying he’s responsible for his own business growth.
“This situation is the result of years of mismanagement by Mr. Washington, whose organization has failed to meet many of our standards on people, operations, guest satisfaction and reinvestment.”