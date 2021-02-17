CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a carjacking in Orland Park Friday.
According to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, David Johnson, 23, has been charged with one count of carjacking.RELATED: Man Charged With Little Village Carjacking
The victim was sitting in his parked car on Friday, outside of his Orland Park home, when the offender, identified as Johnson, pointed a gun at the victim’s head and demanded the keys.RELATED: LOCATED: Norbert Serd, 93, Reported Missing In Plainfield
Officials said Johnson stole the vehicle and drove it to Morgan Park, where he crashed into another car.
“Johnson then fled on foot and fired a shot at an Oak Forest Police officer who was pursuing him, the complaint states,” Officials said in a written statement. “Chicago Police officers arrested Johnson a short time later.”MORE: 68-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Struck In Head By Bullet While In Car In Bridgeport
A preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 26 at 11:30 a.m.