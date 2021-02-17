CHICAGO (CBS) — A little more snow is in store for the Chicago area. There will be a minor accumulation of less than 1 inch of fluffy snow Wednesday night between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.
There is dry air in place, and the storm will track far enough south that the area will stay on the northern edge of the snow shield. Expect some flurries in the evening as well.
Forecast:
Wednesday night: Light snow showers. LOW: 14
Thursday: Scattered snow showers, especially lakeside. HIGH: 25
Friday: Partly sunny. HIGH: 19