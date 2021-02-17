DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Fire, Kenwood

CHICAGO (CBS)– A firefighter was among three injured in an apartment building fire in the Kenwood neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in the 800 block of South Lake Park Avenue early Wednesday morning. 

RELATED: Water Main Breaks In Back Of The Yards Neighborhood

Two women and a firefighters were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with minor injuries. The women, 84 and 64 years old, suffered minor smoke inhalation.

RELATED: Chicago Weather: City Snow Removal On Side Streets Continues; Some Areas Still Waiting For Plows

Fire officials confirmed the fire started on the second floor of the building.

MORE: Unifying America: Coalition Of Religious And Community Leaders Seeks To Bridge Divides On Chicago's West Side And Beyond

This is a developing story. 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff