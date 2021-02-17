CHICAGO (AP) — Lexi Held scored 25 points, Sonya Morris added 22 points and Dee Bekelja had 20 as No. 19 DePaul beat Xavier 83-75 on Wednesday in the Musketeers’ first game since Jan. 23.
DePaul led by as many as 15 points in the second half, but Xavier got within 65-62 early in the fourth quarter. The Blue Demons answered with a 7-2 run, with four points from Morris, to rebuild a two-possession lead they would hold the rest of the way despite only making one field goal in the final four minutes.RELATED: No. 25 Loyola Chicago Hangs On To Beat Valpo
Held also had six assists and five steals, Morris had six rebounds and seven assists and Bekelja grabbed six rebounds for DePaul (13-4, 10-2 Big East Conference). Morris reached 1,000 career points on a layup in the fourth quarter.RELATED: Rookies Lankinen, Kurashev Lead Blackhawks Past Red Wings
DePaul struggled from the field, making just 38.3% of its shots, but it attempted 20 more field goals after forcing Xavier into 29 turnovers.
Kae Satterfield had 16 points and seven rebounds for Xavier (4-6, 1-5), and Ariana Gray added 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Musketeers only played two games in January — with losses to Creighton and Seton Hall.MORE: Spring Training 2021: La Russa And White Sox Have High Hopes, Jake Arrieta Back With Cubs
