(CBS/AP) — Northwestern Indiana police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was found dead in the snow following this week’s snowstorm.
The Porter County Coroner’s office says a property owner in Valparaiso found the man’s body Tuesday evening. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that no indications of the man’s identity were found at the scene.RELATED: Vacant Storage Building In South Holland Collapses Under Heavy Snow
The Porter County Sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the dead man to contact them at 219-477-3000 or 219-477-3170.
Local police agencies did not immediately release additional information.RELATED: COVID-19 In Illinois: Winter Storms Continue To Delay Vaccine Shipments
The man’s body was found after a winter storm dropped up to 18 inches of snow near Valparaiso.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.MORE: Rush Limbaugh, Conservative Radio Host, Has Died At 70