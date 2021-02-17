CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a frantic scene in the Pullman neighborhood Wednesday as a canopy collapsed at an off-track betting parlor and came down on two men – one of whom died.

Numerous firefighters rushed to the scene to rescue the man who ultimately did not survive, as he became trapped when part of the building crashed down on him. The reason for the collapse was that all the heavy snow was simply too months.

And as CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, this incident at the OTB is at the top of a growing list of roof or building collapses – both complete and partial – caused by the snow.

The Fire Department said the canopy collapsed over a driveway at the building at 111th Street and Corliss Avenue.

One of the men was trapped and was able to escape on his own. But the other was crushed under the 50- by 10-foot section of the canopy that crashed down under the weight of the snow.

113th Corliss roof over driveway collapse. Two people were there one hit away in time the other was trapped. Trapped victim now out condition not known yet pic.twitter.com/U1L0TorQFe — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 17, 2021

Firefighters pulled a similar structure down for safety. Meanwhile, the CFD used saws and other power tools to try and rescue the man.

Eventually, the man who was trapped was pulled from under the canopy, but he later died at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The man who survived was in fair condition.

“I’m lost for words right now,” said a maintenance man at the OTB. “I can’t really talk.”

On Wednesday alone, Chopper 2 flew over at least five roof collapses.

Earlier in the afternoon, the roof collapsed at the Fitzjoy Farm Riding Academy in Palos Park. There were horses inside, but no horses or people were hurt.

A vacant storage building at 166th and State streets in South Holland also partially collapsed on Wednesday, apparently under the weight of heavy snow.

And cleanup was just beginning for homeowners digging out Wednesday from garage collapses, including one on Bosworth Avenue near Addison Street in Lakeview.

The collapse at the OTB was the first injury or death in a series of roof collapses this winter.

Late Wednesday, the CFD advised that if you can do so safely, you should remove any snow that has been building up on canopies.