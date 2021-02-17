CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands of faith-based school teachers and staff will soon get the COVID-19 vaccine.
An alliance of Jewish, Lutheran and Catholic organizations – including the Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago – have teamed up with the Chicago and Cook County public health departments.
They'll start vaccinating more than 6,000 teachers and staff members next week.
Meantime, Chicago Public Schools teachers started getting shots this week at four new vaccination sites around the city.
In the last week and a half, 3,500 shots have been set aside for CPS teachers who want them.