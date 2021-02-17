CHICAGO (CBS) — The deep-freeze temperatures in Chicago lately have proven to be too much for some pipes in the city.
On Wednesday evening, a 12-inch water main ruptured on Adams Street between Wells and Franklin streets, just west of the Willis Tower.
Traffic on the Franklin and Adams streets was shut down as the water gushed.
The Chicago Department of Water Management said it eventually shut off the water and will need to dig up Adams Street to fix it.
Water service at the Willis Tower was not interrupted.