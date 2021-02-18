(CBS/AP) — Brookfield Zoo outside Chicago is reopening on March 1 after being closed for two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zoo officials say when it reopens, mitigation measures will be in place, starting with a requirement that visitors wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible.RELATED: Free Days At Chicago's Shedd Aquarium Next Week
Also, the only indoor spaces that will be open are rest rooms. The carousel and the motor safari will also remain closed.
The zoo will operate at 25% capacity and reservations must be made online.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.RELATED: Cute Critters Celebrate Valentine's Day At The Brookfield Zoo
MORE: PAWS Pet Of The Week: Rose
KIINAQ! That face! We can't even deal. ❄️😝https://t.co/Nj0BMhWoPR pic.twitter.com/CESUGsriom
— Brookfield Zoo (@brookfield_zoo) February 18, 2021