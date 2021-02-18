CHICAGO (CBS) — All the recent snow may be helping keep Chicago drivers a bit safer.
Chicago Police said carjackings are down 35% in the last two weeks. On Thursday morning, CPD Superintendent David Brown tweeted that police have arrested 210 people for vehicle-related crimes so far this year.READ MORE: Many Think Speaker Mike Madigan's Resignation From Illinois House Was Inevitable
But the key words are vehicle-related. Ninety-six of those arrested were charged with criminal trespass to vehicles. Sixty-seven for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Forty-seven were actually charged with vehicular hijacking.
Within the first 50 days of 2021, our detectives & officers have arrested 210 offenders for vehicle-related crimes, including vehicular hijacking, possession of stolen vehicle & criminal trespass to vehicle. We are working hard to restore safety for our city's drivers. pic.twitter.com/iJXm2dufLd
— Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) February 18, 2021
