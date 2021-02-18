DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:carjackings, Chicago News, CPD, Superintendent David Brown

CHICAGO (CBS) — All the recent snow may be helping keep Chicago drivers a bit safer.

Chicago Police said carjackings are down 35% in the last two weeks. On Thursday morning, CPD Superintendent David Brown tweeted that police have arrested 210 people for vehicle-related crimes so far this year.

READ MORE: Many Think Speaker Mike Madigan's Resignation From Illinois House Was Inevitable

But the key words are vehicle-related. Ninety-six of those arrested were charged with criminal trespass to vehicles. Sixty-seven for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Forty-seven were actually charged with vehicular hijacking.

 

MORE NEWS: Michael Madigan Resigns From Illinois House Effective Immediately, A Month After Giving Up Speaker's Gavel

 