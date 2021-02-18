CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Carson Wentz is not coming to the Bears.
In fact, it appears the Bears never even made a trade offer to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Instead, Philly is sending the 28-year-old quarterback, coming off his worst season, to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick this year and a second-rounder next year that can become a first if Wentz plays 75 percent of the snaps this year, or 70 percent and the Colts make the playoffs.
Wentz helped steer the Eagles to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title and later received the richest contract in team history. He is leaving before that deal even kicked in.
Wentz is coming off the worst season of his five-year career and was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts after 12 games. He finished third in NFL MVP voting in 2017 when he led the Eagles to an 11-2 record before a knee injury ended his season and Philadelphia went on to win the Super Bowl.
