CHICAGO (CBS) —The snow, once again, proved too much to handle for a Chicago building.
The rear wall and part of the roof of a vacant building near 82nd and Racine collapsed Thursday. No one was hurt.
That wasn't the case Wednesday.
There’s more information about the man who died after becoming trapped under a canopy that collapsed at an off-track betting parlor, 54-year-old Randy Pate, Sr.
He was crushed when the canopy crashed down under the weight of the snow. Another man who escaped from under the canopy is in fair condition.
The fire department said if you can safely do so, to try to remove any snow that has been building up on canopies.