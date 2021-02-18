DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– A few light snow showers are possible and then conditions will be quiet until Sunday.

Snow showers are possible Thursday with less an an inch of accumulation expected. A high temperature of 25 degrees is expected.

High temperatures will stay in the 20s until Sunday when temperatures reach the 30s.