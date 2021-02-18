DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered snow showers will start to diminish with sunset.

On Thursday night, Northwest Indiana could see scattered snow showers, although the wind flow will be light.

The low for Thursday night is 7.

The high for Friday is 19 and Saturday 23 with partly cloudy conditions on both days.

We are watching snow yet again for Sunday. At this point, it’s looking like only a few inches, but it will be a wet snow. That will put extra weight on top of our snowpack.

We are still expecting a thaw next week with highs near 40 degrees by midweek. That could raise river flooding issues and ice jams.

