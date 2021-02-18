CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are seeking the public’s help in locating a driver who ran over a bicyclist and then drove off.
Chicago police said the black Buick Enclave was driving was south of Addison, on Kimball, last Wednesday afternoon when someone on a bike in the street fell over.RELATED: Dan Levy Tweets Chicago's 'Schitt’s Creek' Pop-Up Is Not Sanctioned By The Show
RELATED: Over 67,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
The Buick ran that cyclist over, leaving them in critical condition before driving away.MORE: After Lengthy Delays, Project To Install Surveillance Cameras On Chicago Expressways Finally Showing Progress
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.