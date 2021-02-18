DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are seeking the public’s help in locating a driver who ran over a bicyclist and then drove off.

Chicago police said the black Buick Enclave was driving was south of Addison, on Kimball, last Wednesday afternoon when someone on a bike in the street fell over.

The Buick ran that cyclist over, leaving them in critical condition before driving away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.