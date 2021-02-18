DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago is trending on Twitter after a tweet from Dan Levy regarding the “Schitt’s Creek” pop-up in Lincoln Park.

Levy said the pop-up is not sanctioned by the show and the cast isn’t going to show up.

“I appreciate the enthusiasm but the event isn’t even sanctioned by Schitt’s Creek and rumors of cast attending are untrue,” Levy said.

Levy didn’t mention the bar by name, but Replay Lincoln Park just rolled out a pop-up featuring the show a few days ago.

In his tweet, Levy encourages fans to make “choices that do not risk the health and safety of themselves or others.”

