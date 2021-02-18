CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead Thursday evening in a fire that broke out in an apartment building in the Brainerd neighborhood.
The fire broke out in the building at 9211 S. Loomis St., according to the Fire Department.
The blaze began on a back porch and spread, officials said.
A 62-year-old man was killed in the fire, the Fire Department said.
Firefighters said it appears the man’s apartment did not have a working smoke detector.