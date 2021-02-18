LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) — Two drivers were hurt – with one suffering life-threatening injuries – in a crash on the Tri-State Tollway in the northern suburbs Thursday evening.
The crash took place at 8:03 p.m. on I-94 north of Half Day Road.
A passenger vehicle was stopped in the right lane when a semi-trailer truck belonging to Vanek Bros. Trucking rear-ended the stopped car while headed north on the tollway, Illinois State Police said.
Witnesses said the stopped car had its hazard lights on.
The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.
The left four lanes of the Tri-State were closed for a state police investigation, while the right shoulder remained open on the northbound side.