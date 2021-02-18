DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crash, I-94, Tri-State Tollway

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) — Two drivers were hurt – with one suffering life-threatening injuries – in a crash on the Tri-State Tollway in the northern suburbs Thursday evening.

The crash took place at 8:03 p.m. on I-94 north of Half Day Road.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Partial Sun On Friday

A passenger vehicle was stopped in the right lane when a semi-trailer truck belonging to Vanek Bros. Trucking rear-ended the stopped car while headed north on the tollway, Illinois State Police said.

READ MORE: Celebrating Black History Makers: Dr. Ngozi Ezike Has Been Illinois' Guide During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Witnesses said the stopped car had its hazard lights on.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

MORE NEWS: Surgeon Issues Warning About Snowblowers After Treating Three Patients With Severed Fingers In One Day

The left four lanes of the Tri-State were closed for a state police investigation, while the right shoulder remained open on the northbound side.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff