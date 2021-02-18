CHICAGO (CBS) — A 27-year-old woman from Joliet faces felony charges after authorities found her two sons, ages 7 and 3, were left home alone on Wednesday.
Joliet police said the boys' teacher contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, after the older boy told her during a remote learning session that there were no adults at home.
DCFS contacted Joliet police, and when officers visited the home, they found the 7-year-old and his 3-year-old brother home alone.
The boys were taken into protective custody and paramedics conducted a medical evaluation before taking the children to the Joliet police station.
Meantime, police contacted their mother, who told police she is a self-employed massage therapist, and left the children home while she went to an appointment with a client in Indiana.
The mother, Adriana Oray, has been charged with two counts of child endangerment, and was released on bond, police said.
The boys are now in protective custody of DCFS.