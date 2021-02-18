CHICAGO (CBS) — More than likely with all the snow on the ground in the Chicago area, you have been hearing the roar of snowblowers up and down your neighborhood.
On Thursday night, a surgeon reached out to CBS 2. He treated three patients on Thursday who severed their fingers in separate incidents involving snowblowers.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Partial Sun On Friday
Now, the doctor and one of his patients want to warn you to stay safe no matter how confident you are around a snowblower.
“I wasn’t thinking very well, then I put my left hand down to the chute to pull the snow out,” said patient Todd Freedman of Vernon Hills.
"So it's like putting your hand inside of a garbage disposal while the garbage disposal is still on – you forgot to turn it off," said Dr. John Fernandez of Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush.
Freedman was able to have his fingers reattached and is expected to make a full recovery.