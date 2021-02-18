CHICAGO (CBS) — Residents from across Chicago have complained about missing or delayed mail.
CBS 2 started investigating more than six months ago. Federal lawmakers from Chicago is also looking into the problem. Several U.S. Representatives are hearing from constituents about missing checks, medicine and no mail for more than a month.
On Thursday, Illinois U.S. Congressman Bobby Rush said it is time for a change in leadership at the post office.
"I can only conclude and demand that the Postmaster, Postmaster (Wanda) Prater resign immediately or that she be terminated immediately," Rush said. "We need a new team at the Chicago Post Office."
When asked about what’s going on, a spokesperson sent CBS 2 a generic statement about a disruption in service because of staff shortages related to the pandemic.