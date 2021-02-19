CHICAGO (CBS)– Six firefighters were injured while battling a large fire in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood.
Chicago Fire Department District Chief Steven Clay said the fire started around 6:50 a.m. at a two-story coach house in the 2700 block of South Lowe Avenue.
Clay said firefighters battling the flames sent out a mayday call after a “flashover” occurred inside the home.
“A flashover is when all the content in the structure catches fire all at once. Everything burns,” Clay said. “These firemen all scrambled, they were all able to be rescued.”
Six firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
"They're doing fine now," Clay said.
Mayday 2 11. 27th Lowe. All members are accounted for. At least four being transported. Non life threatening injuries. Fire not yet under control. pic.twitter.com/a1kHNrSCkt
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 19, 2021
There were no other injuries reported, and Clay said there were no reports anyone was inside the home when the fire stated.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.