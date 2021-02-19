CHICAGO (CBS)– Friday morning, the Chicago Fire Department and The Home Depot are offering 99-cent smoke detectors at stores around city.
The sales comes after a 62-year-old man was killed in a house fire in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Firefighters said it appears the man's apartment not have a working smoke detector.
The three day initiative will kick off the South Loop Home Depot.
The sale begins Friday and will last for three days. The initiative aims to ensure Chicagoans have access to affordable safety tools.
You can buy the smoke detectors at all 11 Home Depot stores in Chicago. Each store will have 1,100 smoke detectors available at 99 cents per detector until supplies last.
This is the sixth year the department is partnering with The Home Depot for this sale.