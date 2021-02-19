DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — There are numerous upper-level disturbances around our region that could touch off flurries or brief snow showers Friday evening.

(Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, there will be cloudy skies Friday night. But otherwise, lots of sun for Saturday with colder than normal temps.

The normal high is 37 degrees.

(Credit: CBS)

There will be snow on Sunday and accumulations will increase throughout the day.

(Credit: CBS)

This will be a wet snow. So even with just a few inches, it will add to the weight of our snowpack. Mild trend ahead for next week.

(Credit: CBS)

TONIGHT: Evening flurries or snow showers. Low 5.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 25.

SUNDAY: Light snow likely. High 32.

