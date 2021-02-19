CHICAGO (CBS) — There are numerous upper-level disturbances around our region that could touch off flurries or brief snow showers Friday evening.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, there will be cloudy skies Friday night. But otherwise, lots of sun for Saturday with colder than normal temps.
The normal high is 37 degrees.
There will be snow on Sunday and accumulations will increase throughout the day.
This will be a wet snow. So even with just a few inches, it will add to the weight of our snowpack. Mild trend ahead for next week.
TONIGHT: Evening flurries or snow showers. Low 5.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 25.
SUNDAY: Light snow likely. High 32.