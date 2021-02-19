CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois State Police trooper is in coma after he was hit responding to an accident.
CBS 2's Charlie De Mar has the story.
Illinois state trooper Brian Frank didn’t need to be out Monday during the heavy snowstorm. He was on his way home to see his wife of two-and-a-half years Lauren Frank.
But he stopped to assist with an accident on I-55 near Route 30 in Joliet, when a black Cadillac with a 20-year-old behind the wheel slammed into the back of Brian's car.
He was taken to the hospital in a helicopter. Frank’s wife Lauren said he had surgery for a brain injury. He’s in a coma and more surgeries are expected.
“If any man can do this, and conquer this, and prove everyone wrong it’s Brian,” said Lauren Frank.
ISP said the driver who hit Brian failed to move over from an emergency vehicle.
So far this year, 10 ISP squad cars have been hit by drivers who have disobeyed the to move over law.