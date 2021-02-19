CHICAGO (CBS) — A 22-year-old man was seriously wounded Friday afternoon in a shooting inside a store at Ford City Mall.
Chicago Police said the victim was at work in a store on the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue when someone walked in shortly before 1 p.m. and started harassing him.
The assailant then pulled out a handgun and shot the man twice in each arm and twice in the lower back.
The victim was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, and later was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
Police said the gunman fled the scene on foot and was not in custody.