CHICAGO (CBS)– Digby is the PAWS Pet of The Week.
Digby is a laid back, happy and smart boy who enjoys the simple pleasures of life.
During walks, this 4-year-old Australian-Shepard mix is like a detective, trying to solve a case. Digby is working on his training and is an excellent companion for a family of adults.
Like many other adorable cats and dogs, Rose is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago. Just click on the virtual adoption process on the PAWS Chicago website.
Gather your friends and support PAWS Chicago on Thursday for trivia. Form a team and make a donation to participate. You can sign up on the PAWS Chicago website.