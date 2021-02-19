CHICAGO (CBS)– Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor are hiring for the 2021 season starting this spring.
They are looking for hire 4,000 people for positions including ride operators, lifeguards and food and beverage team members. Pay rates begin at $11 an hour.
Hurricane Harbor Chicago and Rockford are hiring. Anyone interested can apply by visiting sixflagsjobs.com.
Six Flags Great America is scheduled to open to the public on April 24, pending final approval from state and local officials. Hurricane Harbor Chicago and Rockford plan to open on May 29.