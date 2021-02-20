CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded Saturday in the Roseland neighborhood.
At 11:30 a.m. the boy was outside in the 11200 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, near Palmer Park, when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.READ MORE: Gary Police Corporal, K9 Partner Find Girl With Special Needs Who Left Home In Cold
The boy was shot in the right hand and groin, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital.READ MORE: Fire Department Rescues Dog From Ice On Lake Michigan
The Fire Department said the boy was in serious condition.MORE NEWS: Man Found Dead In Garbage Can In South Shore
A suspect was taken into custody, police said.