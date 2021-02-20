GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — Some local Boy Scouts used the cold snow Saturday to do heartwarming community service.
"Everyone needs a little bit of happiness; a little bit of light in their lives," one Boy Scout said.
The Boy Scouts from Troop 64 brought a little light to the residents and staff at Emerald Place, a memory care center in Glenview. They built snowmen on the lawn.
Some of the residents watched from inside as the frosty characters came to life.
“This lifts the spirits of our residents, and it brings back childhood memories and smiles, and this is a way of engaging our residents at a safe distance,” said Emerald Place life engagement assistant Elena Davila.
Emerald Place staffers are encouraging others to stop by and build their own snowmen outside the facility.
Over the next few weeks, they hope to have a full parade of snowmen to bring joy to the residents.