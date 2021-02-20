DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Fire Department, Dog Rescue, Lake Michigan, Montrose Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters rescued a dog from Lake Michigan on Saturday.

Bessie, an Australian Labradoodle, slipped into the icy water near Montrose Beach.

She had managed to climb onto a piece of ice until the CFD Marine Unit could get to her and pull her out.

Bessie was safe with her owners Saturday afternoon. The Fire Department described the owners as “very happy now.”

