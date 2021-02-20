CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters rescued a dog from Lake Michigan on Saturday.
Bessie, an Australian Labradoodle, slipped into the icy water near Montrose Beach.
She had managed to climb onto a piece of ice until the CFD Marine Unit could get to her and pull her out.
Bessie slips into Lake Michigan and managed to climb onto ice. CFD responded and she is all safe now. pic.twitter.com/5Gam1UkQRe
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 20, 2021
Bessie was safe with her owners Saturday afternoon. The Fire Department described the owners as “very happy now.”