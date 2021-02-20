CHICAGO (CBS) — Lines were long and fuses were short this weekend as more mail delivery frustrations played out at post offices around Chicago.

As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, one couple having to wait more than an hour on Friday at the Nancy B. Jefferson Post Office, at 116 S. Western Ave. on the Near West Side. On Saturday, some people reported the same experience at the Henry W. McGee Post Office at 4601 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in Bronzeville.

A CBS 2 viewer sent pictures from the Henry W. McGee Post Office. She said she waited almost two hours for a package, and came to find out it should have been delivered a week ago.

But the other couple to whom spoke has not gotten mail for six weeks.

John Baker waited in line at the Nancy B. Jefferson Post Office for about an hour – all for nothing.

“And they told me I had to have a certificate, certified, for this building and that they’re holding my mail,” Baker said.

Baker and his wife had a recent change of address, but that was more than three months ago. They said they got mail regularly until these past few weeks.

There was word late Saturday from the U.S. Postal Service on Baker’s specific case.

But the USPS continues to blame mail issues on weather, short staffing, and the coronavirus pandemic.

These issues are ongoing as U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Illinois) calls for the head of Chicago’s Postal Service to step down – following CBS 2’s investigations.